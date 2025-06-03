French Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats a hurting Tommy Paul 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 to return to the semifinals

“I’ve felt better, you know?” said Paul, who had leg and abdominal muscle issues during the tournament. “Obviously, I went into the match like, ‘I want to win the match.’ But pretty early on in the match, it was pretty obvious that I wasn’t moving amazing.”

Didn't help his cause that Alcaraz was at his very best.

“Today was one of those days that you're feeling great. You feel like every shot was going to be in, every shot was going to be a winner,” Alcaraz said. “You play with a lot of confidence. No fear of anything.”

It took just 52 minutes for him to collect the first two sets.

The 22-year-old Spaniard compiled a 23-5 edge in winners in that span, and the final totals were 40-13.

“He played some great tennis. Returned very well. Had me on my back foot all the time. Playing so fast,” Paul said. “Even on the changeovers, I felt like he was getting up with 20 seconds left. I was like, ‘You got to slow down.’”

Things got more competitive in the third set, which Paul led 4-3 as some spectators at Court Philippe-Chatrier chanted his first name. But Alcaraz grabbed the next three games to wrap things up after a little more than 1 1/2 hours.

"At Grand Slams, the less time you spend on court, it's great to save energy for the next matches," said Alcaraz, who is seeking his fifth major trophy. "Can't ask for a better performance."

He is the first reigning men's champion in Paris to get back to the semifinals the next year since 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in 2021.

He improved to 20-1 on red clay this season and leads the men's tour with 35 wins and three titles.

Alcaraz's opponent in the semifinals will be No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti, who eliminated No. 15 Frances Tiafoe in four sets earlier Tuesday. The last two men's quarterfinals are Wednesday: No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. unseeded Alexander Bublik, and No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic.

Paul, a semifinalist at the 2023 Australian Open, and Tiafoe, a two-time semifinalist at the U.S. Open, were the first American men to get to the round of eight at Roland-Garros since Andre Agassi in 2003 — and the first pair to do so in the same year since Jim Courier and Pete Sampras in 1996.

Since Agassi completed his career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in 1999, U.S. men are now 1-60 against opponents ranked in the top 10 at the clay-court tournament.

