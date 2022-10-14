French minister urges Lebanon to swiftly elect new president

The tiny Mediterranean nation's economy over the past three years has spiraled, plunging three-quarters of its population into poverty following decades of corruption and financial mismanagement. While the country has reached a tentative agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Lebanon has struggled to implement a series of reforms that would ultimately improve transparency and restructure its bust banks.

So dire is Lebanon's outlook that it's suffered a spate of raids by desperate depositors on their banks, which have imposed strict withdrawal limits on savings since late 2019.

Aoun Thursday night announced that Lebanon had officially approved a U.S.-mediated maritime border demarcation proposal with Israel following months of indirect talks. The country hopes that delineating its disputed waters would pave the way for setting up an oil and gas industry to generate much-needed revenue for the economically-collapsed country.

While Colonna celebrated the agreement, describing it as a “historic deal,” she said it should not overshadow the urgency of reaching an IMF-approved program to restructure its economy and regain investor confidence.

