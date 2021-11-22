French military denies injuring protesters in Burkina Faso

“We just confirm that there were no wounded people and that the warning shots did not cause injuries to the protesters,” he said. People might have been wounded because of the movement within the protest or because of Burkina Faso’s security forces, he said, which were acting as a buffer between the French soldiers and the population.

But three witnesses told AP that the army first shot in the air and then toward the ground so that people would run away.

Burkina Faso’s military did not respond to requests for comment. Burkina Faso's security forces did not fire their weapons, according to one soldier who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The blockade of the French military convoy is the latest in a series of protests that began in June and increased last week after at least 53 people, including 49 gendarmes and 4 civilians, were killed in the Sahel region’s Soum province, the deadliest single attack on the security forces in years.

Earlier this month Burkina Faso's opposition parties gave the president a one-month ultimatum to bring the country's security under control or it would organize protests to demand his resignation. A protest is scheduled for Nov. 27.

More than 30 French military convoys have traveled from neighboring Ivory Coast to Niger via Burkina Faso. This is the first time a convoy has been blocked for several days, said Ianni. He attributes the unprecedented unrest to the recent attack in the Sahel region and says the problem facing the country is not due to French forces but is a global threat of terrorism.

“We don't want to create a major issue with the Burkinabe population and we just want to say that we are in (the) Sahel (region) to fight terrorist groups and to protect (the) population not to fight (the) civilian population,” he said.

“We’re fed up with the French,” said protester Mahamadi Sawadogo. “They’re there with weapons, (but) jihadists have heavy weapons and kill us and kill us.

There is growing discontent in Burkina Faso over the extremist violence, Andrew Lebovich, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told AP.

“The ongoing and worsening insecurity is leading to fairly widespread discontent that is impacting the government, and is likely to get worse,” he said.