French militant group dissolved after teacher's beheading

The seven were among 16 people, including five adolescents, initially detained for questioning. Nine are being released. The official was not authorized to be quoted by name.

Named after a slain leader of the Palestinian Hamas, Collective Cheikh Yassine was founded in the early 2000s by a man who is among the individuals detained for questioning in the teacher's killing.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on French news broadcaster BFMTV that the person in question helped disseminate a message that called for mobilization against the teacher. The message, prepared by a student’s father, was part of what increasingly appeared to be a case turning in part on a spiraling fever on social media among some Muslim individuals or groups.

The Pantin mosque is being punished for relaying the angry father’s message on social media. The father quoted his 13-year-old daughter as saying the teacher had asked Muslims to leave the classroom — a version that was contested by Paty himself, according to media reports.

Authorities say the mosque has long had an imam following the Salafist path, a rigorous interpretation of the Muslim holy book.

On Tuesday evening, thousands of people gathered to honor Paty where he was beheaded as he left school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. A national memorial event is scheduled to be held Wednesday evening in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university.