A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French school. Terrorism is suspected

French police say a teacher has been killed and 2 other people injured in a stabbing in a school in northern France
Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — French antiterror prosecutors announced that they are taking over the investigation into a knife attack at a school Friday that killed a teacher and injured two other people in northern France.

The opening of a probe by the national antiterror prosecution office pointed to a suspected terror motive for the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to the scene in the city of Arras.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the suspected attacker was arrested.

French broadcasters France Info and BFM reported that the suspect is a former student. Such school attacks are rare in France.

A vice president of the lower house of parliament, Naima Moutchou, said the National Assembly “expresses its solidarity and thoughts for the victims, their families and the educational community as we learn that a teacher has been killed and several others have been injured.''

In Other News
1
Live updates | Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
2
Tens of thousands protest after Muslim prayers across Mideast over...
3
Russian authorities detain 3 lawyers for imprisoned opposition leader...
4
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible...
5
EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top