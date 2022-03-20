Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

French leftist Melenchon rallies before presidential vote

French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
Three weeks before France’s presidential election, far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has rallied tens of thousands of supporters on the streets of Paris for his biggest campaign event to date

PARIS (AP) — Three weeks before France’s presidential election, far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon rallied tens of thousands of supporters Sunday on the streets of Paris for his biggest campaign event to date — one in which he framed himself as the anti-Emmanuel Macron candidate.

Polling in third or fourth place in the presidential vote, Melenchon — who has been known as “Melen-show” for his crowd-attracting rhetoric — aimed to unite left-leaning supporters after the brutal stumbles of the French Socialists in recent years.

“We are going to win! Melenchon! President!” chanted supporters ahead of a 45-minute speech during which the rebellious leftist highlighted contrasts with Macron, the incumbent president who polls consider the favorite to win the vote. The 70-year-old criticized Macron’s plan for different teaching methods in school and backed lowering the retirement age from 62 to 60.

Under Macron, it will be, he said, “the end of the republican school, the end of the one and indivisible French people,” he claimed. “Vote (for me and) you will retire at 60!”

Melenchon's campaign officials said 100,000 supporters attended the central Paris rally.

France’s first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright.

In 2017, the charismatic Melenchon failed to reach the presidential runoff, in which Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
Far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon meets supporters during a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon meets supporters during a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
Far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon meets supporters during a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
A crowd gather on Place deal Republique to listen to French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

A crowd gather on Place deal Republique to listen to French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
A crowd gather on Place deal Republique to listen to French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
A crowd listen to French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivering a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

A crowd listen to French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivering a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
A crowd listen to French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivering a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
A portrait of French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon hangs in a tree during a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

A portrait of French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon hangs in a tree during a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
A portrait of French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon hangs in a tree during a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
Demonstraors hold a banner during a march led by French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Demonstraors hold a banner during a march led by French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
Demonstraors hold a banner during a march led by French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, smiles during a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, smiles during a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, smiles during a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
A puppet of French President Emmanuel Macron goes in the air during a march led by far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

A puppet of French President Emmanuel Macron goes in the air during a march led by far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
A puppet of French President Emmanuel Macron goes in the air during a march led by far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
People demonstrate near Bastille square during a march led by French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

People demonstrate near Bastille square during a march led by French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
People demonstrate near Bastille square during a march led by French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

caption arrowCaption
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10th and 24th election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: Thomas Padilla

Credit: Thomas Padilla

In Other News
1
Live updates: Survivors of besieged Mariupol ride to safety
2
'No city anymore': Mariupol survivors take train to safety
3
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
4
Spain's 'U-turn' on W. Sahara sends ambassadors in and out
5
Mexican president opens new -- and distant -- airport
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top