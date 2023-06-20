X

French investigators search the offices of Paris Olympic organizers in suspected corruption probe

Credit: AP

The French national financial prosecutor’s office says investigators are searching the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers in a probe into suspected corruption

PARIS (AP) — French investigators are searching the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office.

The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search is under way at their headquarters in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, and that "Paris 2024 is cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.” It would not comment further.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the searches are linked to two investigations based on information provided by an anti-corruption agency. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to prosecutor's office policy.

