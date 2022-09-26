French Greens party boss steps down after abuse accusations

Julien Bayou said in a statement that he was resigning from his post as national secretary of the Europe Ecology-The Greens party, a growing force in French politics in recent years. He said he wouldn’t quit his parliamentary seat, but would step down from his post as co-president of the ecology group in the National Assembly.

Bayou had been suspended from the parliamentary leadership post since last week while his party weighed what actions to take about a complaint filed against him with the party’s anti-harassment unit. Fellow party figure Sandrine Rousseau said the complaint was filed by his ex-partner, and that she accused him of psychological abuse.