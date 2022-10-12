French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

She called for urgent dialogue between unions and management as strikers seek pay rises amid soaring inflation and energy shortages due to shrinking supplies to Europe from Russia in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

The government's requisition measure comes two days after a deal was reached between two unions and Esso's leadership over a pay rise. Yet some other hard-left unions have rejected it and decided to continue the strike.

Panic buying by consumers worried that stations might run out of fuel altogether is exacerbating problems facing motorists, though authorities are urging consumers not to worry. Government officials said they increased petrol imports and released some of the state's strategic stocks to help ease the shortages — amid concern that they could prompt protests across the country.

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena