French film titan Trintignant, of 'A Man and a Woman,' dies

Trintignant died in his home in southwest France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with the actor and visited him Thursday before his death. He did not divulge details. French news reports said Trintignant had prostate cancer.

In a career that started when he was 19, Trintignant appeared in more than 100 films. He was one of France’s premier actors in the post-war era - and one of the last remaining performers of his generation.