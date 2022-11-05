French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

Le Pen lost to Emmanuel Macron on her third bid for the presidency this year, but won 44% of the vote, her highest score yet. Two months later, her party won its most seats to date in the lower house of parliament. It has welcomed rising support for far-right parties elsewhere in Europe, and notably in neighboring Italy.

Le Pen has gone to great lengths to remove the stigma of racism and antisemitism that clung to the far-right party, to soften its image and to broaden her audience. She has notably distanced herself from her now ostracized father Jean-Marie Le Pen, who co-founded the party then called the National Front.

“Bardella is part of a generation of young, very young, people who engaged themselves behind Marine Le Pen in the 2010s and who probably wouldn’t have joined the National Rally during Jean-Marie Le Pen’s era,” political scientist Jean-Yves Camus told The Associated Press.

Bardella supports the anti-immigration and protectionist line of the party.

"Progress today is called localism. It's called defending borders. It's called protectionism," he told the AP in 2019, ahead of European elections, rejecting what he called "massive immigration."

On the other hand, Aliot, the current vice president of the party, argued that the National Rally needs to reshape itself to make it more palatable to the mainstream right.

According to Camus, the party vote won’t question Le Pen’s leadership.

“The first impact of this election is that Le Pen won’t have to deal with the party and can focus on the most important thing, leading the party’s lawmakers in the National Assembly,” he explained.

For the past few months, 40.000 members of the party have been voting online to elect the new head of the party. The results will be announced Saturday during the congress.

___

Elaine Ganley contributed to this report.