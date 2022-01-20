French energy giant joins push for new Myanmar sanctions

Pouyanné wrote that the company has informed French and U.S. authorities that it “supports the implementation of such targeted sanctions" and formally requested the French Foreign Ministry to create a framework for them.

About 50% of Myanmar’s foreign currency comes from natural gas revenues, with MOGE expected to earn $1.5 billion from offshore and pipeline projects in 2021-2022, according to a Myanmar government forecast.

"The fact that both TotalEnergies and human rights groups now support sanctions on Myanmar's gas revenues leaves the U.S. and European Union without any excuses to delay action," said John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch.