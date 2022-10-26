French electronic music pioneer Jarre shows no fatigue at 74

Setting records for the biggest concerts in the world — a 1997 concert in Moscow at drew 3.5 million spectators, something he describes as an “accident” — has not changed his regular-guy attitude.

It was shedding his ego — something he learned early on, he said — that helped him be able to constantly move forward.

“It created kind of humility because at a very early stage, I realized it takes time to realize that success (like) failure are accidents in the life of an artist,” he said.

He says the secret of creativity for a performer is seeing music as something collaborative, and being “part of a bigger picture.”

Yet there are many signs of his enduring international stardom — sold out concerts, an army of PR staff waiting on his every need, and how he casually reels off the name of friends, such as Bjork.

There have also been rumors that Jarre will perform for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, something he said he would be “honored” to do. As of yet he has remained silent on specifics, saying simply that “nothing is official.”

Jarre remains deeply appreciated in France.

“It took quite a while to find the right balance and the right relationship with my home country," he said. "But I of course feel quite lucky and privileged to have a good relationship with my home.”

And don't mention retirement. Jarre got philosophical when talking about the future, smiling. “So as long as my body is able to carry me, I think — I hope — I will go on.”

