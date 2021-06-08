French court rules discrimination behind students' ID checks

The appeals court considered that “physical characteristics” were “the real cause behind the controls,” Ben Achour said in a telephone interview. He called it a “beautiful decision” that pleased the young men, Mamadou Camara, Ilyas Haddaji et Zakaria Hadji Mmadi, and made the teacher, Elise Boscherel, cry when he informed them of the written ruling. The court was “very severe with the absence of reaction of state when informed, notably by social networks, of the discriminatory checks,” Ben Achour said.

Tuesday’s decision was also an “important legal victory” that paves the way for the next step in a class action suit filed in January by six nongovernmental organizations over alleged systemic racism within the French police, the lawyer said.

In a lawsuit brought by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Open Society Justice Initiative and three local organizations contend police use racial profiling in deciding who to check, and target Black people and people of Arab descent. Under rules governing class action cases in France, the government was given four months to make satisfying proposals or risk court.

Ben Achour, representing Open Society Justice Initiative in the lawsuit, said there has been no response and NGOs are preparing to take the state to court.

Despite constant allegations of racial profiling by police in France, few cases go to court, often because of fear of repercussions by those targeted, according to activists and lawyers.