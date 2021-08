French constitutional court to scrutinize law on health pass

The health pass is issued to people either vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccinations, or who have proof of recent recovery from the infection, or a recent negative test. It has been in effect since July 21 for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls and theme parks with capacity for more than 50 people. But the new law to go into effect on Monday vastly extended its application.

The law requires the special pass for entry to cafes and restaurants, including outdoor seating, rest homes and hospitals — for visitors and patients who don’t need urgent attention. The pass is also required for long-distance travel by train, plane or bus. And the law stipulates that all health care workers be vaccinated by Sept. 15.

Many restaurant owners say it is not their job to enforce the law, checking each client for a pass. Some health professionals have voiced fears that patients in need of non-urgent treatment could suffer.

“Quite a few people have told us they wouldn’t be coming back once the health pass is implemented,” said Vanessa Shi, co-owner of a noodle restaurant near the Champs-Elysees Avenue.

“We’ve been insulted on several occasions, with people calling us sell-outs and worse for saying we would implement the measure,” she said. “But with the bills we’ve racked up during the pandemic ... it’s a matter of survival for us."

More than 28,700 new infections were reported as of Wednesday evening, a steep climb from one month ago. The pandemic has claimed more than 112,000 lives in France.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Anti heath pass demonstrators face police officers next to a cafe terrace outside the Constitutional Council in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 5,2021. France's Constitutional Council is deciding on Thursday whether the health pass that is to open the doors and terraces to cafes, restaurants, trains and hospitals starting next week is in line with the nation's most cherished principles. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Anti heath pass demonstrators stage a protest next to a cafe terrace outside the Constitutional Council in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 5,2021. France's Constitutional Council is deciding on Thursday whether the health pass that is to open the doors and terraces to cafes, restaurants, trains and hospitals starting next week is in line with the nation's most cherished principles. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Anti heath pass demonstrators face police officers outside the Constitutional Council in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 5,2021. France's Constitutional Council is deciding on Thursday whether the health pass that is to open the doors and terraces to cafes, restaurants, trains and hospitals starting next week is in line with the nation's most cherished principles. Placard reads, no to the health pass. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Anti heath pass demonstrators hold placards that read, liberty no to the health pass, outside the Constitutional Council in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 5,2021. France's Constitutional Council is deciding on Thursday whether the health pass that is to open the doors and terraces to cafes, restaurants, trains and hospitals starting next week is in line with the nation's most cherished principles. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Anti heath pass demonstrators stage a protest outside the Constitutional Council in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 5,2021. France's Constitutional Council is deciding on Thursday whether the health pass that is to open the doors and terraces to cafes, restaurants, trains and hospitals starting next week is in line with the nation's most cherished principles. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Anti heath pass demonstrators stage a protest outside the Constitutional Council in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 5,2021. France's Constitutional Council is deciding on Thursday whether the health pass that is to open the doors and terraces to cafes, restaurants, trains and hospitals starting next week is in line with the nation's most cherished principles. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler