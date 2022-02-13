French conservative Pécresse holds big presidential rally

An experienced politician, Pécresse has been the French minister for higher education, for the budget and was a government spokesperson under former President Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007 to 2012.

In the often tough-talking speech, she again backed a hard stance on immigration, apparently seeking backing from both conservatives and the far right. She said the symbol of France, Marianne, “was not veiled” and has said that people who entered the country illegally should be deported.

On Sunday, she went even further in her rhetoric, defending the idea of building “walls” to seal off the borders of the 27-nation European Union.

“If we have to build walls like some states do, I would support them. I want us to fight together against immigration that leads to areas beyond France. If a country refuses to take back its illegal immigrants, with me there will be zero visas,” she said.

A supporter of the EU, Pécresse left The Republicans party in 2019 amid leadership divisions after the party had a poor showing in EU elections. She rejoined the party this year.

She also tried to cast herself as strong on families, promising a substantial increase in small pensions and pledging to slash inheritance taxes for many and hire an extra 25,000 caregivers. Pécresse said her first action as president would be to end France’s 35-hour workweek so employees can work and earn more.

If elected, Pécresse vowed again to break with the centrist policies of incumbent Macron, who is expected to seek a second term. She has also warned voters against backing far-right candidates, arguing that only the conservatives can unite the French people and ease political tensions in the country.

Caption Conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse delivers her speech during a campaign rally, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Paris. Less than 60 days from the first round, Valerie Pecresse, 54, is struggling to take off in the polls — despite having had an initial boost last year when she was picked to be the French conservatives' first female presidential candidate. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

