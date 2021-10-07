French Church and state at odds over sex abuse confessions

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal insisted Thursday that “nothing is stronger than the laws of the republic.”

The bishop has been summoned for a meeting next week with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Attal said.

According to Catholic doctrine, the confessional seal is inviolable, and the Catholic Church has refused similar demands to force priests to report sex crimes that they learn about in confession to police.

In response to the French study, Pope Francis expressed “shame” for himself and the Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday for the scale of child sexual abuse within the church in France. French President Emmanuel Macron said that “there is a need for truth and compensation.”