French Alps bid backed by President Macron approved as host of 2030 Winter Olympics

The French Alps bid has been named as the 2030 Winter Games host by the International Olympic Committee though with conditions attached

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — The French Alps was named as the 2030 Winter Games host by the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday, though with conditions attached.

French President Emmanuel Macron helped present the bid to IOC members and gave assurances that the national government being formed in office after the 2024 Summer Games in Paris will underwrite all the organizational guarantees that must still be signed.

IOC members accepted his guarantees and voted their approval.

The French bid was the only candidate and is a project centered on ski resorts in the French Alps and ice sports venues in the coastal city Nice.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Plane crashes at airport in Nepal's capital just after takeoff, killing...
2
Surfers, staff and locals make final preparations in Tahiti before the...
3
Germany carries out raids and bans a group accused of links to Iran and...
4
Trash dropped by a North Korean balloon falls on South Korea’s...
5
Chinese officials warn of risks from higher US tariffs, urge US...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top