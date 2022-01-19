Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

French actor Gaspard Ulliel hospitalized after ski accident

FILE- Gaspard Ulliel attends the final day of the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival, in Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor's office.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE- Gaspard Ulliel attends the final day of the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival, in Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor's office.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
Prosecutors say French actor Gaspard Ulliel has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps

LYON, France (AP) — French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's “Hannibal Rising” and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He is also in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight,” and is the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

An investigation is under way into Tuesday's accident in the Rosiere ski area in the Savoie region, according to the Savoie prosecutor's office.

Ulliel remained hospitalized Wednesday, the prosecutor's office said. Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was in serious condition with a skull injury.

Ulliel's agents did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police and the prosecutor's office would not divulge details of the accident. France Bleu said Ulliel apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes, and the other skier was not hospitalized.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been organizing five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighboring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

caption arrowCaption
FILE- Director Xavier Dolan, right, and actor Gaspard Ulliel pose for photographers during the photocall for the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor's office.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: Thibault Camus

FILE- Director Xavier Dolan, right, and actor Gaspard Ulliel pose for photographers during the photocall for the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor's office.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE- Director Xavier Dolan, right, and actor Gaspard Ulliel pose for photographers during the photocall for the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor's office.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

In Other News
1
UK's Johnson defies calls to quit as ouster bid gathers pace
2
Jewish leaders renew antisemitism fight after hostage case
3
Lawyer: U. of Michigan reaches $490M abuse settlement
4
Nursing home fire kills 6 in eastern Spain
5
Bank of America profits rise 28%, wage expenses up too
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top