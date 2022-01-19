Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies after ski accident

FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel appears during a photo call for the film "Juste La Fin Du Monde" (It's Only The End Of The World) at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 19, 2016. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel appears during a photo call for the film "Juste La Fin Du Monde" (It's Only The End Of The World) at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 19, 2016. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Credit: Joel Ryan

Credit: Joel Ryan

Nation & World
By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY, Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office

LYON, France (AP) — French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. He was 37.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's “Hannibal Rising” and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He is also in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight,” and was the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel was hospitalized Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region's Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor's office said. The office of the actor's agent said Ulliel died on Wednesday. It provided no details.

Local broadcaster France Bleu said Ulliel was hospitalized with a skull injury, and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes. The other skier was not hospitalized, according to France Bleu. Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

Ulliel started in television while still in middle school and went on to win two of France's top cinema awards, the Cesar.

Tributes poured in from shocked fans and the corridors of power. French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted an homage that said, “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly."

The accident conjured up memories of when Formula One great Michael Schumacher hit his head in a ski accident in 2013 in the French ski resort of Meribel, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from where Ulliel was skiingl. Both were treated at Grenoble University Hospital.

Schumacher, 53, has not been seen in public in eight years, and little has been released about his physical and mental condition. The German auto racing legend suffered serious head injuries when he fell and hit the right side of his head on a rock off the side of a demarcated slope. He was skiing with his teenage son while on a family vacation in the Alps.

After Ulliel's accident, the mountain police service for the Rosiere ski area said its personnel have been carrying out five or six rescues per day as the snow hardened in recent days.

In the neighboring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cast members, from left, actress Lea Seydoux, director Bertrand Bonello, actor Gaspard Ulliel, actor Jeremie Renier, actress Amira Casar and actress Aymeline Valade arrive for the screening of "Saint-Laurent" at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2014. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: Thibault Camus

FILE - Cast members, from left, actress Lea Seydoux, director Bertrand Bonello, actor Gaspard Ulliel, actor Jeremie Renier, actress Amira Casar and actress Aymeline Valade arrive for the screening of "Saint-Laurent" at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2014. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cast members, from left, actress Lea Seydoux, director Bertrand Bonello, actor Gaspard Ulliel, actor Jeremie Renier, actress Amira Casar and actress Aymeline Valade arrive for the screening of "Saint-Laurent" at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2014. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel attends a special screening of "Saint Laurent," in New York on April 29, 2015. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Andy Kropa

FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel attends a special screening of "Saint Laurent," in New York on April 29, 2015. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel attends a special screening of "Saint Laurent," in New York on April 29, 2015. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Andy Kropa

Credit: Andy Kropa

caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel accepts the Cesar Award for his performance as best young actor in "A Very Long Engagement" in Paris on Feb. 26, 2005. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

Credit: Jacques Brinon

FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel accepts the Cesar Award for his performance as best young actor in "A Very Long Engagement" in Paris on Feb. 26, 2005. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel accepts the Cesar Award for his performance as best young actor in "A Very Long Engagement" in Paris on Feb. 26, 2005. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

Credit: Jacques Brinon

Credit: Jacques Brinon

caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel appears at Chanel's Fall-Winter 2009-2010 ready-to-wear collection in Paris, on March 10, 2009. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: Thibault Camus

FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel appears at Chanel's Fall-Winter 2009-2010 ready-to-wear collection in Paris, on March 10, 2009. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel appears at Chanel's Fall-Winter 2009-2010 ready-to-wear collection in Paris, on March 10, 2009. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel arrives for Chanel 's Spring-Summer 2015 Haute Couture fashion collection, presented in Paris, France on Jan. 27, 2015. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: Thibault Camus

FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel arrives for Chanel 's Spring-Summer 2015 Haute Couture fashion collection, presented in Paris, France on Jan. 27, 2015. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel arrives for Chanel 's Spring-Summer 2015 Haute Couture fashion collection, presented in Paris, France on Jan. 27, 2015. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel attends a screening of "Saint Laurent" at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30, 2014. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Andy Kropa

FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel attends a screening of "Saint Laurent" at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30, 2014. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel attends a screening of "Saint Laurent" at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30, 2014. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Andy Kropa

Credit: Andy Kropa

In Other News
1
Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks
2
UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave 'has peaked'
3
Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
4
Biden to highlight progress, ask for patience over setbacks
5
Greece raises $3.4B in bond auction to help boost budget
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top