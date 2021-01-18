Freezing temps bring Europe traffic chaos, smog, avalanche

Just across Poland's southwestern border, the Czech Republic experienced the coldest night this year with temperatures dropping below minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in many places.

The lowest temperature — minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16 Fahrenheit) — was recorded Monday in Orlicke Zahori, a mountainous village 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of Prague near the Polish border, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute.

The freezing weather was expected to be replaced by heavy snowfall in the northeastern Czech Republic, the institute said.

Wintry weather and freezing temperatures were reported throughout the Balkans, which has created problems with power supplies in Serbia and brought some snow even to Croatia’s Adriatic Sea islands.

In eastern Albania, temperatures dipped as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) in Peshkopi, 110 kilometers (70 miles) east of the capital, Tirana. The deep freeze caused water pipes to freeze and created dangerous driving conditions. Icy roads in the city of Pogradec prevented firefighters from arriving in time to a home fire in which a man died early Monday.

In Istanbul, traffic was brought to a halt by the layer of snow covering the city, with cars stalled or skidding on the roads.

In Germany, fresh snow, slippery roads and fallen trees led to several car accidents on Sunday and overnight, the dpa news agency reported. A driver died in southwestern Germany after his car shot over a mound of snow.

The Nordic region also saw snow and subfreezing temperatures, with the coldest temperatures predictably recorded in the Arctic. Norway’s meteorological institute tweeted a tongue-in-cheek message on Monday, saying: “we encourage all knitting lovers to send woolen clothes to their friends in the north.”

In Denmark, police found 17 people ice bathing naked on Sunday in a lake near Roskilde, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Copenhagen. Everyone in the group, aged between 26 and 51, was preliminarily charged with violating pandemic restrictions limiting gatherings to five people. Police said they will all receive a fine, which is 2,500 kroner ($405) for first-time offenders.

AP writers from across Europe contributed.

A woman with a dog walks through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. MMeteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A man shovels his car free of snow after days of snowfall in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP) Credit: Angelika Warmuth Credit: Angelika Warmuth

People wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walk through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Meteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Well attended are the toboggan slopes at Torfhaus, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Many visitors came to the Harz to enjoy the winter weather, even when the corona rules demand social distancing. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP) Credit: Matthias Bein Credit: Matthias Bein

A roe deer moves across a snowy village road, as temperatures dipped to minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) near the town of Ignalina, some 120km (74,5 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

A woman walks through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Meteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A couple walk along a snow covered path in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Meteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Deeply covered with snow are the trees at the Grenzadler in Oberhof, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Two World Cups are taking place in the town on the Rennsteig this weekend. In front of empty crowds, the best lugers and biathletes compete for World Cup points. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP) Credit: Martin Schutt Credit: Martin Schutt

Freshly fallen snow covers the Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A car drives over the country road 497 between Silberborn and Holzminden, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. In the district of Holzminden, the largest and most frequented toboggan slopes are closed due to the Corona pandemic. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP) Credit: Swen Pf'rtner Credit: Swen Pf'rtner

A woman takes pictures of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, after snow falls on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A man bathes in the icy waters of the Dziekanowskie Lake near Lomianki, Poland, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees Celsius following an increasingly popular practice in Poland of 'walrusing' to stay fit. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A child plays with the snow in Istanbul, Monday, Jan 18, 2021. Snow blanketed most of the Turkish metropolis of some 16 million that spans two continents, bridging Europe to Asia and the flurries are forecasted to continue throughout the day. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A man feeds swans at the snow-covered Kugulu Park public garden, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Winter storms and snowfalls remains in effect for a large swath of Turkey, causing road accidents and closure of roads between cities and villages in many regions, hours after the snow falls blanketed the country. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

People rest at the snow-covered Kugulu Park public garden, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Winter storms and snowfalls remains in effect for a large swath of Turkey, causing road accidents and closure of roads between cities and villages in many regions, hours after the snow falls blanketed the country. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Children play at the snow-covered Kugulu Park public garden, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Winter storms and snowfalls remains in effect for a large swath of Turkey, causing road accidents and closure of roads between cities and villages in many regions, hours after the snow falls blanketed the country. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici