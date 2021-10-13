Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

“When Freddie hit that ball, I mean, I lost my poise. Everybody in the dugout was going crazy,” teammate Ozzie Albies said.

Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his third straight save in the series, getting Christian Yelich to look at strike three with a runner on first for the final out. Tyler Matzek claimed the win with a perfect eighth.

“Freddie! Freddie! Freddie!” the crowd chanted as the Braves celebrated in the center of the field.

Despite having fewer wins (88) than any other playoff team — and even two teams that didn’t make the postseason — the NL East champion Braves are headed back to the NLCS for the second season in a row.

They hope to finish the job they came so agonizingly close to achieving a year ago, when they squandered a 3-1 series lead and lost in Game 7 to the eventual World Series champion Dodgers.

Atlanta hasn’t been to the World Series since 1999.

"We’ve been feeling really good about ourselves in the second half, playing really good baseball. We carried it over to the postseason,” Freeman said.

After the Braves and the Brewers combined for just nine runs through the first 30 innings of the series, the offenses suddenly came to life in the fourth.

The NL Central champ Brewers touched home for the first time since Game 1, getting RBI singles from Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain to snap a 22-inning scoreless streak. Narváez’s hit also broke an 0-for-20 performance by 95-win Milwaukee with runners in scoring position in the series.

But the Braves bounced back in the bottom half, even though Milwaukee may have caught a huge break on a deflected foul popup that was ruled a catch even through it appeared to hit the dirt. Pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario came through with a two-out, two-run single to center.

Milwaukee surged ahead again in the fifth, this time on Rowdy Tellez’s second two-run homer of the series. His first, way back in the seventh inning of Game 1, had produced the Brewers’ only runs of the series until Tuesday. This second one off Huascar Ynoa was a massive shot, plopping into the fountain beyond the center-field wall.

Back came the Braves, who put up another two-spot in their half. Joc Pederson drove in one with a forceout and Travis d’Arnaud delivered a two-out single to right to bring home another.

Pitching on three days’ rest, Charlie Morton lasted just 3 1-3 innings for the Braves. He surrendered four hits and was charged with Milwaukee’s first two runs.

The Brewers decided not to use ace Corbin Burnes, who had gotten the win over Morton in Game 1. He was all set to go in Game 5 in Milwaukee.

Unfortunately for the Brewers, they don't play again until 2022.

Eric Lauer made his first appearance of the series, but didn’t get much farther than Morton. He went 3 2-3 innings, also charged with two runs on four hits.

FOLLOW THE BOUNCING BALL

The Braves may have had a bigger inning in the fourth if not for what appeared to be a blown call on Adam Duvall’s popup.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker tried to challenge, but the umpires told him that only fly balls and line drives to an outfielder are subject to a video review.

Things really got confusing when the scoreboard proclaimed the call was “Overturned,” but that was an error on the operator.

The call stood, even through a replay appeared to show the ball bouncing off Narváez’s catcher's mitt and barely striking the dirt just before third baseman Luis Urias grabbed the deflection.

SOLER PULLED

Braves right fielder and leadoff hitter Jorge Soler was removed from the lineup shortly before the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Outfielder Cristian Pache took Soler’s spot on the 26-man roster.

Soler was replaced at the top of the order by Swanson. Pederson, slated to start in left field, shifted to right. Guillermo Heredia was inserted in center field, batting eighth, and Duvall switched from center to left.

Soler was among the players acquired before the trade deadline as the Braves totally rebuilt their starting outfield. He hit a combined .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBIs with Kansas City and Atlanta during the regular season.

Soler had just one hit in 11 at-bats through the first three games against the Brewers.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Begin the 2022 season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 31.

Braves: Open the NLCS on Saturday, with Max Fried set to make the start. If the Giants beat the Dodgers, the series would open in San Francisco. If Los Angeles prevails, the first two games would be in Atlanta.

