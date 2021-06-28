Freed from COVID restrictions, big US banks hike dividends

Wells Fargo is also heavily upping its dividend, raising it from 10 cents per share to 20 cents a share. The bank plans to buy back $18 billion in stock over the next year, it said in a statement. That buyback plan would also consume all of Wells Fargo's forecasted profits, with analysts expecting the bank to earn around $15.7 billion this year, according to FactSet.

JPMorgan Chase said it planned to increase its quarterly dividend to $1 per share, up from 90 cents. The bank said it plans to continue its $30 billion stock buyback plan that was announced late last year. JPMorgan is expected to post earnings of about $40 billion this year.

Other banks made similar announcements. Bank of America said it plans to raise its dividend by 17% to 21 cents per share, continuing its $25 billion stock buyback. Truist, the bank that was made when BB&T and SunTrust merged, said it planned to raise its dividend to 48 cents per share from 45 cents per share. Pennsylvania-based PNC, now one of the largest banks in the country after merging with BBVA, plans to up its dividend by 9% to $1.25 per share.