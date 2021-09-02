Free TV service Locast suspends operations after legal loss

The digital rights organization Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has defended Locast in court, said the judge “interpreted the law in an artificially narrow way” and that Locast was fulfilling Congress' mission to make sure that Americans had access to their local broadcast stations.

Locast has been around for years but flew under the radar as new streaming services emerged that grabbed people’s attention. It had more than 3 million users, EFF said.

“As a nonprofit, Locast was designed from the very beginning to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court’s recent rulings, with which we respectfully disagree, we are hereby suspending operations, effective immediately, ” a press release Thursday from the company said.

The legal case will continue, including an appeal, to resolve the remaining issues, said EFF attorney Mitch Stoltz. He did not specify what those issues are.

The major broadcast networks are also available free in other ways, like with a TV antenna, which you can buy for under $10.

An attorney for the TV networks did not immediately respond.

Disney owns ABC, ViacomCBS owns CBS, Comcast's NBCUniversal owns NBC and Fox Corp. owns Fox.