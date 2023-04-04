Free-market ex-UK Treasury chief Nigel Lawson dies

Lawson, who led the Treasury from 1983 to 1989, spearheaded the drive to place key public sector companies into private control. He also modernized financial markets in what became known as the Big Bang of deregulation, which strengthened London's position as a global financial hub.

Conservative Party politicians rushed to offer tributes, a reflection of the fact that his policies remain revered. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as a “fearless and original flame of free-market Conservatism.''