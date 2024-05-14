Free 'Buzz Book' compilation includes excerpts from Dava Sobel, Jami Attenberg

NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction from Jami Attenberg and from young adult authors Kwame Mbalia and Robert Beatty and the latest book on science from best-selling writer Dava Sobel are among the upcoming works excerpted for a free e-compilation.

The industry newsletter Publishers Lunch on Tuesday released “Buzz Books 2024: Fall/Winter,” which includes previews from dozens of fiction, nonfiction, young adult and debut books.