Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm

The Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) Thursday morning while centered about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west-southwest of Great Inagua Island in the southernmost Bahamas and 80 miles (175 kilometers) northeast of Guantanamo, Cuba.

It was heading west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), a pace that was expected to slow.

Fred was expected to produce 3 to 5 inches (7.5 to 12.5 centimeters) o rain across the Dominican Republic and the western Bahamas, as well as 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) over Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, the eastern Bahamas, and Cuba.

Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.