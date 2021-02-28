Fred Segal, LA celebrity fashion retailer, dead at 87

Segal died from the complications of a stroke at a Santa Monica hospital, his publicist said Friday.

Segal “was an innovator, a forward thinker, a rule-breaker, a mentor to so many, such a lover of life and a humanitarian,” his family said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. “Anyone who knew him felt his powerful energy. He worked his whole life to have self-love and to teach all of us to love one another.”