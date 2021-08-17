Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Forecasters expected Fred would drop 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) from Florida's Panhandle into parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas — and possibly up to a foot (30 centimeters) of rain in isolated spots. They also warned Fred could eventually dump heavy rain into the mid-Atlantic states, raising the threat of flash floods from overflowing rivers or even landslides in the Blue Ridge mountains.

Meanwhile, Grace lashed earthquake-damaged Haiti as a tropical depression on Monday, dumping up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain before regaining tropical storm status early Tuesday. The heavy rains pelted people huddling in fields and searching for survivors.

The storm couldn't have come at a worse time for Haitians struggling to deal with the effects of Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, blamed for more than an estimated 1,300 deaths.

Forecasters said Grace was moving early Tuesday near or over the Tiburon Peninsula of Haiti on a forecast track expected to take it between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica by Tuesday afternoon. It had top sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was headed to the west near 14 mph (22 kph).

The Miami-based hurricane center said Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, formed Monday southeast of Bermuda and by early Tuesday was about 140 miles (230 kilometers) south-southeast of that island, where a tropical storm watch was in effect. The small tropical cyclone had 45 mph (75 kph) winds and was moving south-southwest at 5 mph (7kph).

Henri was expected to pass well south of Bermuda later Tuesday or Tuesday night, the hurricane center said.

