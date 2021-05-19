7 fraternity members plead not guilty in Ohio hazing death

“Instead, Stone Foltz was taken from the car into his apartment and left alone on the couch to die,” the complaint said.

His roommate came home and found him facedown on a couch and still breathing, but he soon stopped breathing and his face and ears turned purple and blue, the lawsuit said.

A coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood-alcohol content was roughly five times Ohio's legal limit and was likely much higher prior to testing, according to the parents' attorney. Foltz drank the equivalent of 40 shots, the attorney said.

Bowling Green officials said they found that new members who attended the party in March of this year were blindfolded and taken into a basement while being yelled at and pushed in an attempt to disorient them.

Before the event, fraternity leaders told the pledges to let their professors know they likely would not be in class the next day, the university found.

The national organization for Phi Kappa Alpha placed the Bowling Green chapter on probation from December 2019 to May 2020 after receiving information from university officials about hazing at the fraternity.

"They simply picked up where they left off after probation ended,” the lawsuit said.

The fraternity was permanently banned after Foltz's death.