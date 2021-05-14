Report: Ohio fraternity knew dangers before hazing death

Eight current or former members of the fraternity were indicted in April on criminal charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing. Foltz's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit this week against the fraternity and several of its members.

Foltz died after drinking an entire bottle of bourbon — one witness said in about 20 minutes — and could not walk on his own afterward, according to the law firm's investigation. Most of the other pledges also finished an entire bottle on their own, it said.

The report found no evidence that the pledges were required to drink the entire bottle. But it said there was a tradition of new members finishing or attempting to finish a bottle and Foltz was under the impression he needed to do so as part of the pledge process.

Foltz, a business major from Delaware, Ohio, was dropped off afterward at his apartment by two fraternity members and another pledge.

His roommate came home and found him facedown on a couch and still breathing, but he soon stopped breathing and his face and ears turned purple and blue, his family's lawsuit said.

He was taken to a hospital, put on life support and died after his family arranged for his organs to be donated.