Franco HR, double in debut, but Rays lose to Red Sox in 11th

Hunter Renfroe homered for the AL East-leading Red Sox. Rodriguez allowed five runs and seven hits over six innings, and had his winless streak reach eight games.

Renfroe had an RBI single and Kike Hernández hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th.

Called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, Franco received a nice ovation when he went on the field to run pregame. Some fans at Tropicana Field stood when Rays’ lineup was announced over the public-address system and the salute grew to full standing ovation with fans in the left field stands chanting ‘Wander Franco” as he walked to the plate to bat in the first.

Batting second and debuting at third base, Franco alertly began a double play in the eighth. It came after Devers doubled off an overhanging catwalk.

Franco fielded Renfroe's grounder and ran toward Devers, who was called for running out the base line trying to advance. Franco then threw to first to complete the play.

J.D. Martinez drove in two with a double, Devers had a sacrifice fly and Renfroe hit a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough as Boston went up 5-2 in the third.

Francisco Mejía drove in a run with an infield single in the first, with Franco scoring the second run on shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ errant throw to second trying to get a forceout.

WEIRD OUTS

Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier was out at second in the ninth after 2B Hernández lost the ball trying to make a tag — the ball went to Bogaerts, who picked it up and stepped on the bag. ... Boston's Bobby Dalbec was thrown at the plate trying to score from third in the 10th after Fairbanks’ pitch got past catcher Mike Zunino.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) will throw to hitters on Saturday. … C Kevin Plawecki , hurt Sunday, went on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. … INF Christian Arroyo (bruised right shin bone) could be available on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Boston RHP Garrett Richards (4-4) and Rays LHP Rich Hill (5-2) are Wednesday night’s starters.

