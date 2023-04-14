France's Macron tours Notre Dame Cathedral reconstruction

The base of the spire is currently being installed and is scheduled to be in place on Saturday, the fourth anniversary of the fire. The spire itself will be built in stages over the coming months, according to a statement Friday from the state agency overseeing the reconstruction.

Work is also under way to piece back together the cathedral's 18th-century organ, which was removed and cleaned after sustaining damage in the fire, and to clean the cathedral's 42,000 square meters (452,084 square feet) of walls, the agency said.

The reconstruction itself started last year, after more than two years of work to make the monument stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it.

The visit to Notre Dame came amid mass protests around France against Macron's plan to raise the retirement age, and against his leadership.

