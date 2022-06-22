France's Macron offers to compromise after parliament loss

The main opposition force is the leftist Nupes coalition created by hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, with 131 seats.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen made a grand entrance Wednesday into the National Assembly with scores of lawmakers from her National Rally party, which obtained a historic score of 89 seats.

Such a political situation is highly unusual in France.

Macron said the National Assembly’s composition echoes “fractures, deep divisions across our country.”

“I believe it’s possible ... to find a broader and clearer majority to take action,” he said.

He then listed a series of measures included in his own political platform, suggesting he does not intend to radically change his policies. His campaign promises include measures to boost purchasing power, tax cuts and raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65.

Macron urged political parties to say within the next two days whether they would be ready to form a government coalition or commit to vote some bills on a case-by-case basis.

Leaders from key parties, including the leftist coalition, the conservatives and the far-right, have already suggested a governmental coalition is not an option.

Macron ruled out the idea of a “national union” that would include all political forces in the government as “not justified to this day.”

The president retains control over foreign policy. Macron heads Thursday to a series of global summits expected to focus on the war in Ukraine.

Combined Shape Caption A man watches French President Emmanuel Macron giving a national televised address Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Ciboure, southwestern France . French President Emmanuel Macron is speaking publicly for the first time Wednesday since he suffered a major political blow yet when his party lost its parliamentary majority. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Combined Shape Caption A family watch French President Emmanuel Macron giving a national televised address Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Ciboure, southwestern France . French President Emmanuel Macron is speaking publicly for the first time Wednesday since he suffered a major political blow yet when his party lost its parliamentary majority. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, accompanies Adrien Quatennens, member of French parliament of French far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron has held talks with France's main party leaders after his centrist alliance failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP) Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes

Combined Shape Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, center, and National Rally party newly elected parliament members pose at the National Assembly Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. The far-right National Rally got 89 seats in the 577-member chamber, up from its previous eight. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, accompanies Julien Bayou, National Secretary of the ecologist party Europe-Ecologie Les Verts (EELV) and member of parliament, after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron has held talks with France's main party leaders after his centrist alliance failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP) Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes

Combined Shape Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, center, and National Rally party newly elected parliament members pose at the National Assembly Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. The far-right National Rally got 89 seats in the 577-member chamber, up from its previous eight. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, center, and National Rally party newly elected parliament members pose at the National Assembly Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. The far-right National Rally got 89 seats in the 577-member chamber, up from its previous eight. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena