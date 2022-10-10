France's ex-president: Bastille Day attack was "terror act"

Many survivors of the attack have given heart-wrenching testimony of the horrors and carnage they had experienced that Thursday summer night in 2016, and the wrecked lives they have lived since.

Holland, the French president at the time of the attack, told the court Monday he was celebrating the holiday in the nearby southern town of Avignon when he was informed of the assault in Nice. Prosecutors pressed him on the wisdom of public celebrations that year, while France was reeling from the Islamic State attacks in Paris eight month earlier in which 130 people were killed.

“We took the decision to allow public celebrations to show that we continue to (enjoy) life,” Holland said.

Security measures were tightened in all major cities, including in Nice, as the threat of extremist violence remained high despite the fact that the Islamic State had been significantly weakened due to allied air strikes on the group’s strongholds in Syria and Iraq, Holland said.

“The threat was still there, but it changed,” Holland said, adding that authorities feared radicalized IS followers who wanted to strike “with a knife or with a vehicle.”

Bohlel was such an individual, who remained “under the radar” when he drove his rented truck to a murderous rampage, Holland said, calling the attack a “terrorist act.”

“A deliberate act aimed at killing and killing as many people as possible, children and parents,” Holland said, adding that, by striking on Bastille Day, Bohlel had “declared war on us.”

A verdict in the trial is expected in December.

Surk reported from Nice, France.