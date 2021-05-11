France wants tougher punishment for those who attack police

Prime Minister Jean Castex will lead Tuesday’s ceremony in the southern city of Avignon to honor officer Eric Masson, killed last week in an apparent drug-related incident. Four people have been arrested in the homicide investigation, the regional prosecutor said.

It was the latest of several attacks targeting French police that have angered police unions and become a political issue ahead of regional elections in June and France's presidential election next year. Police and local residents rallied in a large protest Sunday in Avignon to demand tougher security policies and unions plan nationwide demonstrations next week.