France unveiling aid to counter Ukraine war economic fallout

“I feel like we are being taken hostage,” he said Wednesday in a phone interview before the prime minister's announcements.

Between paying for more expensive fuel and passing on much - but not all - of those extra costs to clients, there’s often weeks of delay, forcing him to drain company funds – by as much as 150,000 euros ($165,000) per month – to bridge that gap.

“We have to fight with clients to explain why it’s more expensive,” he said. Ziane is also the top representative in the southwestern Aquitaine region for a major French road haulage federation that is pushing for additional government aid.

“We risk seeing a lot of companies going under before the end of the year,” he said.