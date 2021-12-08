France tries to end crisis with Algeria, resume cooperation

In response, Algeria refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace, announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris and accused France of “genocide” during the colonial era.

After Wednesday's talks with the Algerian foreign minister and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Le Drian said, “The two parties have agreed to resume certain axes of bilateral cooperation and work to remove the blockages."

The Algerian president had insisted that it was up to France to make the first move.

“No Algerian would accept that I resume contact with those who insulted us," he told German magazine Der Spiegel last month.