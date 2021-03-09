France to speed up opening of secret archives on Algeria War

Broadening the opening of archives on the war was part of Macron’s commitments to reckon with France’s colonial-era wrongs in Algeria.

In 2018, Macron formally recognized the responsibility of the French state in the 1957 death of a dissident in Algeria, Maurice Audin, admitting for the first time the French military’s use of systematic torture during the war.

Last week, Macron met with four grandchildren of an Algerian independence fighter to tell them that Ali Boumendjel had been tortured and killed by French soldiers in 1957.

Macron also wants to honor Gisele Halimi, a French feminist who supported Algeria’s independence and denounced the use of torture by the French military during the war. He hopes to have her reburied at the Pantheon monument in Paris, a resting place for some of France’s most distinguished citizens.

Macron also plans to attend three commemoration ceremonies by next year, which will mark the 60th anniversary of the end of Algeria's war for independence.

FILE - In this Dec.10, 1960 file photo, Algerian demonstrators watch as gasoline filled bottle burns in a street of Algiers, protesting the arrival of French President Charles De Gaulle in Algeria to promote his self-determination policy. French President Emmanuel Macron announced a decision to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to Algeria's seven-year war of independence from 1954 to 1962. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this May 15, 1962 file photo, a French soldier guards a street corner in Oran, Algeria. French President Emmanuel Macron announced a decision to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to Algeria's seven-year war of independence from 1954 to 1962. On the wall is a poster of the nationalist Secret Armed Organization, calling for citizens to take up arms against Algerian independence. (AP Photo/Horst Faas, File) Credit: Horst Faas Credit: Horst Faas