France to return Nazi-looted Klimt to rightful Jewish heirs

“It is in recent years that the true origin of the painting has been established,” she said, adding that it was “the only Gustav Klimt painting owned by France.”

“'Rosebushes under the Trees'” is a testament to the lives that a criminal will has stubbornly sought to eliminate.”

Thousands of artworks looted by the Nazis across Europe wound up in French museums after the Allies defeated Nazi Germany in 1945. Though many have been returned, French authorities have stepped up efforts in recent years to find homes for the scores of hanging heirlooms that remain unclaimed.

French Culture Roselyne Bachelot gestures as she stays next to a oil painting by Gustav Klimt painted between in 1905 called "Rosebushes under the Trees," during a ceremony at the Orsay museum in Paris, Monday, March 15, 2021. The French government hands over a Klimt painting to the grandchildren of the holocaust victim Nora Stiasny stolen by the Nazis during World War II. (Alain Jocard/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alain Jocard Credit: Alain Jocard