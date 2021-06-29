France to legalize IVF for lesbians, single women

The vote marks the end of a protracted, two-year debate in parliament. The conservative majority in the Senate repeatedly rejected the measure, but the lower house of parliament, where Macron’s centrist party has a majority, has the final say. The National Assembly has already approved the draft bill three times and is to definitively adopt it later Tuesday.

French LGBT rights groups lobbied for the measure after France legalized same-sex marriage under then-President Francois Hollande, following months of mass protests by conservative and Catholic groups.

“Finally,” Matthieu Gatipon, spokesperson of the Inter-LGBT association said, welcoming a “long-awaited progress.”

“We are satisfied that this is getting done ... but this has been a painful birth,” he said, expressing frustration that it took so long to get to the final vote of the law.

Gatipon said it has been hard on French women who had to delay for years their project to have a baby, and others who had to pay expensive fees to go abroad to countries where such procedures are available, such as Spain and Belgium.

The new law does not address France’s ban on surrogacy arrangements in which a woman carries and delivers a baby for someone else.