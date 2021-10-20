France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

Attal said the sanctions would take effect in November if no deal is reached with the U.K. and Jersey.

France has asked its European Union partners to act as one in the dispute, urging the 27-nation bloc to prepare retaliation measures.

A top French official declined Wednesday to say whether French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the issue with his counterparts at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. He spoke anonymously in accordance with the French presidency's customary practices.

Earlier this month, France and 10 other EU nations issued a joint declaration denouncing U.K.'s attitude over fishing licenses.

FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey. This week France was rallying its EU partners for a joint stance and action if necessary if London wouldn't grant more licenses for small French fishing boats to roam close to the U.K. crown dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey that hug France's Normandy coast.

People buy fish at the market of the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. France wants more fishing licenses from London, but the UK is holding back. Britain's Brexit minister accused the EU of wishing failure on its former member and of badmouthing the U.K. as a country that can't be trusted.

Pierre Yves Dachicourt, a French fisherman poses during a interview on his boat at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. France wants more fishing licenses from London, but the UK is holding back. Britain's Brexit minister accused the EU of wishing failure on its former member and of badmouthing the U.K. as a country that can't be trusted.