France suspends all Brazil flights due to virus variants

Castex's announcement drew scattered applause in parliament.

Boris Vallaud, a lawmaker for the opposition Socialists, called the flight suspension “necessary and a very good decision.”

France has had 5.1 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the highest number in Europe, and has seen over 99,000 people die in the pandemic. The country is struggling with another wave of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations that is straining hospitals in Paris and elsewhere.

To curb France’s surge in infections, restrictions on travel and movement are enforced nationwide, on top of an overnight curfew. Schools have been closed for at least three weeks.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran told parliament that a variant which first swept through Britain before spreading to continental Europe is now responsible for about 80% of infections in France and that the variants first seen in Brazil and South Africa make up less than 4% of French infections.

“Proportionally, we are seeing a retreat of these variants because they are less contagious than the English one," Veran said.

A man wearing a face mask walks down the steps of the Tuileries Garden, in Paris, Saturday, April 10, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Friday that the U.S. "won the bet" on coronavirus vaccines by investing massively and moving fast with experimental treatments, and urged his compatriots to join a "national war effort" to administer and make vaccines. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly