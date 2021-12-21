France seeks to avoid a lockdown with tougher vaccine rules

Most are infected with the delta variant, but more than one in three new cases in the Paris region is the fast-spreading omicron variant, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

“We don’t have a second to lose,” he told reporters. “The situation in the hospitals is tense.”

The French government wants a law passed by Jan. 15 requiring vaccination to enter restaurants and many public venues, he said. Currently a “health pass” is required to enter all such spaces in France, but people can get the pass with either a vaccination certificate, a negative virus test or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19.

France also is ramping up vaccination and booster efforts, with doses made available to all children 5-11 starting Wednesday. More than 89% of French people 12 and over have had at least two vaccine shots, and about 40% of adults have had three doses, Attal said.

Caption A medical staff takes the temperature to a child in a vaccine center in Sélestat, eastern France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. France's government is stepping up vaccination efforts amid fast-growing infections by the omicron variant, notably opening up injections to children under 12 for the first time. Vaccinations of children age 5 to 11 with medical conditions started earlier this month in France, and the government expects to expand that to all children in this age group starting this week. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Caption People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 stroll along a Chanel boutique in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Caption People take the sun in the Luxembourg garden next to the French Senat, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Caption A medical technician administers nasal swabs at a mobile testing site begin a plastic window at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)