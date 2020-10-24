France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental health

Using unusually strong language, the French presidency said, “We demand Erdogan to change his policy, which is dangerous in all aspects.”

The presidency point out that Erdogan, a devout Muslim, did not offer condolences following the beheading near Paris last week of a teacher who had shown in class some caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad. French judicial authorities are investigating the killing as an Islamist terror attack.

Tensions between NATO allies France and Turkey have intensified in recent months over issues that include the fighting in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan that is controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists.

Macron has notably accused Turkey of flouting its commitments by ramping up its military presence in Libya and bringing in jihadi fighters from Syria.

France also has sided with Greece and Cyprus in tensions with Turkey over offshore oil and gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, prompting criticism from Ankara.

______________

Andrew Wilks contributed to the story from Ankara, Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, greets his ruling party members gathered in a stadium, in Kayseri, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Friday COVID-19 infections were on the rise across the country and 40 percent of cases were in Istanbul, Turkey's most populous city with more than 15 million people.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited