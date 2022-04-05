France pushing for energy sanctions against Russia

France holds the presidency of the EU Council, and Le Maire spoke ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg, where they will discuss possible new measures to punish the Kremlin.

While the EU has stayed away from sanctioning Russian energy so far, individual countries have announced efforts to draw down their reliance: Poland said it plans to block imports of coal and oil from Russia, while Lithuania said it's no longer using Russian natural gas.

The European Union gets about 25% of its oil from Russia, while the EU imported 53% of hard coal from the country in 2020, which accounted for 30% of the EU’s hard coal consumption.

While coal and oil may be up for discussion, Teresa Ribera, Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition, said Tuesday that it is “very hard” for the EU to sanction Russian natural gas because some of the bloc’s countries are dependent on it for their energy supply and that the EU’s strength lies in its unity.

“It is very difficult to explain to European public opinion and Ukrainian society that we are still importing Russian energy that finances this war,” she said, adding that energy imports create “obvious moral tension.”

European importers pay about $850 million per day for Russian oil and natural gas.

Russian natural gas mostly comes by fixed pipeline and would be harder to replace suddenly with shipments of expensive and scarce liquefied natural gas. While oil might be easier to cut off than gas, ditching it would not be without consequences.

For one, the resulting price increases for other oil could increase the incentive for India and China, who aren't taking part in Western sanctions, to buy cheaper Russian crude. Russia is also a major supplier of diesel fuel; if that supply were lost, operating diesel-powered trucks and farm equipment could quickly become more expensive, fueling already high inflation in Europe.

Oil prices rose as buyers seeking to avoid Russian oil bid for limited supply from other producers like Saudi Arabia, commodities analysts at German bank Commerzbank said.

International benchmark Brent rose 3% on Monday and traded Tuesday above $108 per barrel, up another 1%. US crude rose 1.1% to $104.37 on Tuesday. Crude prices had fallen after U.S. President Joe Biden last week announced the release of 180 million barrels of oil over six months from strategic reserves. Higher oil prices mean more expensive gasoline for U.S. drivers.

The next package of EU sanctions will be prepared by the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, which will then present it to EU countries for approval.

