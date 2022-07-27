France pledges more security, education support to Benin

Macron made the pledges after meeting with Benin President Patrice Talon as part of a three-country tour to improve relations with nations in west and central Africa. Benin is Macron’s second leg of the journey after visiting Cameroon. He next heads to Guinea-Bissau.

“France promises support in air, intelligence and equipment as well as training for the defense and security forces of Benin,” said Macron in a press conference alongside Talon. “We are also going to meet Benin’s needs in terms of equipment and help the country to structure how it arms its army.”