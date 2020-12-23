France lets some UK cargo, people in; huge backlog remains

British Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said around 4,000 trucks may be waiting in the southern county of Kent and urged other truckers not to head there until the backlog is cleared. It will take “a few days” to test all the drivers before they can travel to France, he said.

“Whatever the number is, whether it is 4,000 or more, it is a significant number to work through,” Jenrick said.

Calais is a major conduit for trade and travel between Britain and the continent, and France had argued that the blockade was necessary in order to work out safety measures to protect European citizens.

The French travel restrictions had angered and worried many in the U.K. because the nation relies heavily on its cross-Channel commercial links to the continent for food at this time of year, especially for fruit and fresh produce.

Dozens of other countries in Europe and beyond are continuing to bar travellers coming from the U.K. Japan announced Wednesday that it will reinstate entry ban on most new arrivals from Britain.

Eurostar passenger train traffic was also resuming from Britain to the continent Wednesday, but only for citizens of Europe’s border-free zone, British citizens with EU residency and those with a special reason to come to the continent temporarily, such as truckers.

French authorities have insisted that the blockade was based on scientific concerns and not politics, though it came amid tense talks between Britain and the EU on a post-Brexit trade deal. The pileup of trucks in Britain served as a glimpse of what the border could look like if no deal is struck by the Dec. 31 deadline.

France’s Europe minister, speaking on BFM television Wednesday about the talks, noted that it comes to trade, “the British side has much more dependence on Europe than the reverse.”

Hui reported from London. Angela Charlton contributed from Paris.

Trucks are parked in a holding area, in this aerial photo taken from video, lined up at former airfield in Manston, England, close to the M20 highway that runs to the port of Dover, Britain's main ferry connection with mainland Europe in northern France, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. The goods trucks are waiting to get out of Britain as France barred travel from the UK for 48 hours because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England. (Sky via AP) Credit: Sky Credit: Sky

The ferry, front, arriving from the Port of Dover in southern England, loaded with trucks as it arrives at the port of Calais in northern France, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020, while the other one is heading toward Dover. France is banning all travel from the U.K. for 48 hours in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain doesn't reach its shores. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

