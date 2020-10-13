France launches flu vaccine campaign amid COVID-19 crisis

"Getting the flu shot allows you not to confuse flu symptoms with COVID-19 symptoms and it helps the doctors,” she told The Associated Press.

Karima Ameri, 45, said her doctor advised her to get the vaccine quickly to avoid a potential shortage “because more and more people want to be vaccinated precisely out of fear of being weakened by the flu" and contracting COVID-19.

Pharmacist assistant Amira Ben Guitar said “we prepared adequate supplies of the vaccine, in this pharmacy, we have prepared adequate stock. The only fear that we can have is if there are more people who want to be vaccinated than in previous years.”

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that France ordered 15.5 million of vaccine doses — an increase of 30% compared to last year.

Last winter, about 52% of people over age 65 received the flu vaccine, according to French health authorities. This year, French authorities have set a goal to reach up to 75%.