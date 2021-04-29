France: Italian convicted terrorist turns himself in

The arrests followed negotiation and agreement between Italy and France after decades during which Paris refused to act on many of the arrest warrants issued by Italy for convicted left-wing terrorists. The individuals had fled Italy and sought refuge abroad before they could be imprisoned to serve their sentences.

Five of those arrested were former members of the Red Brigades, a group active during the 1970s and 1980s that carried out killings, kidnappings and so-called “kneecappings,” in which targets were shot in the legs. The group later fell dormant.

Among those detained on Wednesday was was Giorgio Petrostefani, 77, a militant from the far-left group Lotta Continua (Struggle Continues). Petrostefani was convicted of the 1972 slaying of Milan Police Chief Luigi Calabresi and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Also arrested was a member of the Armed Cells Against Territorial Power, which Italian police described as a subversive group, convicted of the 1979 killing of a Carabinieri police officer.